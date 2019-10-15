Violent brawls caught on camera at Chippewa Valley High School

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Video of students fighting in Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township shows groups of students filling school hallways and basketball courts.

"Something has to be done these kids think it’s OK, they’re posting it. I don’t feel like it’s a safe place to send my son," a parent said.

One local mother said this isn't a new problem and lately it's been getting worse. Groups of students recorded videos of fights inside the school, some even with a police presence. Some parents don't feel safe sending their children to school.

"They’re so helpless and they’ve got people jumping on top of them, it’s horrible," a parent said.

In a few videos adults and liaison officers can be seen trying to break up the fights. Superintendent Ron Roberts called the fights "isolated incidents" and said only a few students in the 10th grade were involved.

"These are short videos that just show a snippet and we have adults in our buildings and hallways," Roberts said.

Roberts said a fight started two weeks ago after a football game, which led to another fight. Despite being disturbed by the videos he said the district will not be increasing its police presence.

"I think at this time it’s important to heighten awareness because we don’t want this to continue," Roberts said

"As parents we send our kids there thinking they’ll be safe but now I’m not thinking that," a parent said.

