MORLEY, Mich. - A video posted to Facebook Monday shows a man on skis being pulled by an Amish Buggy in Morley, Michigan.

The video was posted by Tara Howard with no other description than "#PureMichigan" and has been viewed over 200,000 times.

Morely is located in Mecosta County.

