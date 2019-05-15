Visually impaired man, caregiver left homeless after arsonist lights Detroit house on fire

DETROIT - A visually impaired man worked hard to pay off the house where he lived in Detroit, but now he's homeless.

Investigators believe a fire that ripped through Haronamas Walton and his caregiver Jennifer Lacey's home Tuesday was arson.

The pair weren't at the home near Schaefer Highway and Joy Road when the house caught fire, but now they're left to deal with the loss and pick up the pieces without a place to live.

"I don't have albums. I don't have pictures of my granddad, who's gone," Walton said.

Walton and Lacey were at court for a landlord-tenant dispute when the fire happened, leading them to believe the tenant may be responsible.

"There were threats made for taking him to court but we went on and took him to court anyway," Walton said. "He told us he would burn down the house but we didn't literally think he would burn down the house."

Walton does not homeowner's insurance. A GoFundMe page has been started to help Walton and Lacey.

