Want to quit smoking? Michigan's offering free nicotine patches, gum to help you kick the habit

LANSING, Mich. - If you've been meaning to quit smoking this might be the sign you've been waiting for.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges through Sept. 30.

Up to eight weeks of free supplies are available to Michigan residents who contact the Quitline at 800-784-8669. The Quitline is available 24/7.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States, according to a press release. Nearly 68 percent of smokers have said they want to quit.

More information is available at cdc.gov/tips and Michigan.gov/tobacco.

More than 140,000 Michigan residents have used the Quitline or the online coaching program to help them in their journey towards a tobacco-free life.

The offer is part of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campaign aimed at showing the effects of smoking-related diseases and secondhand smoke exposure.

“CDC’s Tips campaign reminds people of the harmful effects of smoking and connects them with important resources like the Michigan Tobacco Quitline,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “As a physician and public health professional, I know all too well the terrible toll of smoking. MDHHS is committed to helping Michiganders quit tobacco products and reduce their risk of tobacco-related illnesses like cancer and heart disease.”

