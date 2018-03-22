Warren Cousino High School teacher placed on leave after saying he had gun if students misbehaved

WARREN, Mich. - A Warren Cousino High School teacher was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a student overhead him saying he had a gun in case students misbehaved.

Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert D. Livernois said in a letter to parents that a student reported hearing the teacher make the comment Wednesday to a substitute teacher.

Livernois said no weapon was found.

"While a comment may have been made in jest, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the district conducts a full investigation," he said in the statement.

