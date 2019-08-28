Warren inmate uses belly chain restraint to attack deputy while in lockup, police say

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A Warren man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery slipped out of his belly chain restraint while in lockup and used it to attack a deputy who was checking on a sick inmate, officials said.

Paul Frost, 34, was taken to the Macomb County Jail on Thursday by Warren police after being arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, according to authorities.

He was taken to the Macomb Count Circuit Court by deputies Friday to go before a judge due to several outstanding warrants, police said.

While Frost was waiting to go before the judge, he was held in a lockup facility on the third floor of the courthouse, officials said. He was wearing a belly chain, which is a physical restraint worn by inmates around their waist to restrain their hands, police said.

There were three inmates in the lockup facility, officials said.

Around 10:05 a.m. Friday, one of the other inmates told a deputy he wasn't feeling well. When the deputy opened the lockup door to check on the sick inmate, he was attacked by Frost, according to authorities.

Frost had slipped out of his belly chain and struck the deputy in the head with the chain, police said.

Frost left the lockup and continued to swing the metal chains at the deputy, officials said.

The deputy tried to get Frost under control, but Frost grabbed the deputy's holster, trying to disarm him, according to officials. He was unable to get the deputy's weapon, authorities said.

A courthouse employee sounded the alarm, and several other deputies arrived at the lockup. They controlled Frost and returned him to the Macomb County Jail without further resistance, police said.

The deputy was treated for his injuries and released, medical officials said.

Frost had several facial injuries before the assault, according to authorities.

Frost was charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, felony assault of a prison employee, felony assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury, felony escaping from jail through violence and felony attempting to disarm a peace officer.

He was arraigned Tuesday at 41-B District Court in Clinton Township and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Frost is scheduled to return to court Sept. 9.

