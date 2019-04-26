Warren man charged in connection with fiery crash that killed ex-girlfriend, man

DETROIT - A Warren man has been charged in connection with a fiery crash that killed his ex-girlfriend and her friend, according to authorities.

Vincel McQuiel Lewis, 49, was driving a rental truck at 12:13 a.m. April 9 when he saw Laquita Durant, 39, of Ferndale, and her friend, Larry Hurst, 32, of Warren, police said.

Lewis is accused of chasing Durant's car, causing her to crash in the 20520 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

Durant's car caught fire, trapping her and Hurst inside and killing them, police said.

Lewis is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 8, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 15.

