Warren police arrest man accused of breaking into woman's home, raping her, fleeing on bicycle

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Warren police arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman's home, raping her and fleeing on a bicycle, officials said.

George Harris Patterson, 24, is accused of breaking into a woman's home Saturday in Macomb County. The location of the home was not disclosed.

Police said Patterson saw the 37-year-old woman going into her home while he was riding his bicycle past the house.

When the woman walked inside, Patterson entered the home without her knowledge, officials said. He is accused of physically and sexually assaulting her before fleeing on his bicycle, according to authorities.

Police responded with a K-9 unit and trailed Patterson to the area of Seven Mile Road and Van Dyke. The K-9 lost the scent, so police set up a perimeter and saw Patterson leaving the area, officials said.

He was taken into custody by Warren police officers after a short foot chase.

Patterson was arraigned Monday at 37th District Court in Warren. He is charged with first-degree home invasion, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

"I can’t imagine any circumstance more terrifying than what this victim was forced to endure," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "Thankfully our victim reached out for help right away. The Warren Police Department should be commended for their swift action in apprehending such a dangerous individual. The community can rest easier knowing this violent individual is off the street."

The criminal sexual conduct charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The home invasion charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The resisting and obstructing charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Patterson was denied bond because of the severity of the charges and his prior record, Judge Matthew Sabaugh said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.