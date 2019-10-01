Warren police: Man murdered woman because she wouldn't have sex with him

WARREN, Mich. - Police say a Warren man killed a woman because she wouldn't have sex with him.

Marcus McClean, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting Sunday of Derika Blesset.

Police went into graphic details to the court about what happened the night Blesset was killed.

"Blesset had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to her head.Through investigation and post-interview, it was learned that Marcus McClean and Derika Blesset met for the purposes of sex," police said. "While in the bedroom, an argument pursued between the two. Mr. McClean grabbed his .40 caliber pistol from his nearby dresser, pressed it against Blesset's head, firearm discharged, and caused the death of Derika Blesset."

McClean broke down in tears in court.

Police said the two were in a relationship and have a 7-year old child.

"Based on the nature of the crime, the possible penalty and all of the circumstances, the court is going to deny bond," police said.

