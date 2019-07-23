Warren social worker suspended for allegedly offering services for sexual favors

A social worker is accused of sexual misconduct with patients.

WARREN, Mich. - A Warren social worker has had his license suspended amid allegations that he offered services to patients in exchange for sexual favors.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs filed a complaint against Charles Jax, summarily suspending his license.

According to the complaint, Jax is accused of 11 violations of the public health code:

Sexual misconduct

Offering practice-related services in exchange for sexual favors

Taking advantage of a professional relationship or exploiting others to further his personal and/or business interests

Involvement in or solicitation of a sexual relationship with a client

Negligence and a failure to provide due care

Incompetence

Lack of good moral character

A betrayal of professional confidence

Actions inconsistent with the code of ethics

A dual relationship with a client

A conflict of interest

"LARA works to protect the public from health care professionals who violate the law and threaten the safety of their patients," LARA Director Orlene Hawks said. "We appreciate Attorney General Nessel’s collaboration with our department during the course of this case which resulted in the suspension of the social worker’s license."

The Michigan Public Health Code provides for summary suspension of professional licenses when the public health, safety or welfare requires emergency action.

The summary suspension and administrative complaint are strictly actions on Jax’s social worker license in the state of Michigan.

An order of summary suspension is a temporary measure to protect the public and not a final determination that a licensee has violated the public health code.

