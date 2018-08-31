WATCH: Aretha Franklin's niece reveals why singer kept cancer diagnosis private

DETROIT - Cristal Franklin sat down with Local 4's Evrod Cassimy this week to talk about her aunt Aretha.

Cristal discussed why "The Queen of Soul" kept her cancer diagnosis private, and how she was in the final days before her death.

Aretha Franklin died Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

A funeral is Friday, Aug. 31, in Detroit.

Watch Cassimy's interview with the singer's niece above.

