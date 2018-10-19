WATCH: Bryan Cranston stars in new 'Built Ford Proud' commercial

DETROIT - Actor Bryan Cranston is starring in a new Ford ad campaign that will appear on TV and digital platforms this weekend.

Here's a commercial for the "Built Ford Proud" campaign:

Ford is pushing a new lineup of trucks and SUVs that includes bringing back the midsize Ranger pickup to North America. That's expected to be available in the U.S. in fall 2019.

In addition to the Ranger, Escape and Explorer, Ford is launching in 2019 the new Mustang GT500, new F-Series Super Duty and new Transit full-size van. An all-new fully electric performance utility is coming in 2020.

