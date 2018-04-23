Watch out! Goose attacks Michigan high school golfer

A Michigan high schooler was the victim of a goose attack at a golf course last weekend and there's photos to prove it.

Blissfield High School posted photos of the goose attacking one of their players on the course and the photos have gone viral.

"The golfers just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway. To the left there was a goose nest and the golfers did a good job of avoiding it but the guard goose (hanging out on the far right thought differently," Blissfield Athletics tweeted.

Fortunately, he was not physically hurt, although Blissfield said maybe his pride was injured.

Blissfield Village is in Lenawee County.

