WATCH: Remembering the life and legacy of Detroit federal judge Damon Keith

DETROIT - Civil rights activist and Detroit federal judge Damon Keith died Sunday, officials confirmed. He was 96.

Keith authored landmark rulings on civil liberties. He spent his life defending the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to order all US and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on the day of Keith’s internment.

Keith served as a Senior United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Prior to that, he served as a chief judge for the United States Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Through it all, he remained open to sharing his wisdom with others. Keith’s determination to challenge the injustices of the law came at a time when there were few black lawyers, and earned him the respect of his peers.

He mentored many leaders, including former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

“I try to teach my clerks by example. That we cannot fight all the battles, all the injustices that come through our courts so lets select the ones that we will go to the wire on, the ones that will have the most impact on Americans all over the country," Keith said in an interview with former Local 4 anchor Carmen Harlan.

Keith worked on cases that involved some of the country’s most controversial political and social issues. Some of those cases focused on school desegregation and government surveillance of citizens.

Watch videos and read statements from Local 4 staff and government officials on his life and legacy here:

“Judge Damon Keith was a civil rights icon. In his decades of public service, he stood up for what was right, even if it meant facing attacks and threats from others. Because of his strength, his determination, and his commitment to ending racism in our country, Michigan is grateful and better for it. We should honor Judge Keith’s legacy by working together to build a Michigan where everybody, no matter who they are or where they come from, can get ahead.” - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"Our country has lost a legal titan who spent more than half a century as a crusader for civil rights. His decisions from the bench prevented the federal government from infringing on individual liberties and helped to battle systemic racism in corporations, municipalities and schools. I first came to Michigan to clerk for Judge Keith, who became my mentor. I was proud to serve as dean at the law school that houses the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights." - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Federal Judge Damon Keith with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson at her swearing in ceremony. (WDIV)

"Detroit lost a dear friend this morning with the passing of Judge Damon Keith, and America lost a national treasure.

Judge Keith left as indelible a mark on this nation and our city as any jurist in history. During his more than 50 years on the federal bench, he handed down rulings that have safeguarded some of our most important and cherished civil liberties, stopping illegal government wiretaps and secret deportation hearings, as well as ending the racial segregation of Pontiac schools.

Here in Detroit, he opened the doors for countless young law clerks, many of who have gone on to become judges themselves.

I have so many fond memories of Judge Keith. I was humbled and honored the two times he administered the oath of office when I was sworn in as Mayor. I will always treasure the Thanksgiving Day I spent with him in 2016, driving him in the parade as he served as Grand Marshal.

America is a better place because it had Judge Keith to help safeguard our civil liberties. Our city is a better place because he spent every day of his life as a committed and involved Detroiter. We will miss him dearly." - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

“The passing of Judge Damon Keith marks the end of an incredible life’s journey - not just for one man but for a nation that craved his leadership. For more than half a century Judge Keith ruled from the bench with compassion, integrity and justice - an example for all of us. He was an inspiration by word and by deed to me and to every lawyer and political leader I know. He once wrote ‘Democracies die behind closed doors.... When government begins closing doors, it selectively controls information rightfully belonging to the people. Selective information is misinformation.’ We should honor his memory and his legacy by living those words.” - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"Democracy stands on the shoulders of leaders like Judge Damon Keith. Few have played such an important role in protecting civil liberties and forcing our country to live up to its foundational ideals of equality and justice for all. As we mourn, we also celebrate the life of an icon who left this world far better than he found it. He did so much for so many, it’s hard to adequately put into words.

On a personal level, Judge Damon Keith was more than a mentor, he was a motivator who challenged us to be the best version of ourselves. He was always there when called upon to help prepare the next generation of civil rights leaders and public servants. We looked to him for guidance and wisdom and always walked away inspired to reach higher. When I was first elected to public office, Judge Keith swore me in, which I consider the honor of a lifetime. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Keith family as they mourn and celebrate a life well lived." - Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

“This morning at approximately 6:40 a.m., Senior United States Court of Appeals Judge Damon J. Keith, one of America’s most towering legal figures, passed away at home in Detroit, surrounded by his family. He was 96 years old. Judge Keith was one of the most influential Federal jurists of the 20th and 21st centuries. The grandson of slaves, his rulings in over 52 years on the bench had a profound impact on American life. His decisions ranged from prohibiting the Nixon Administration from warrantless wiretapping in national security cases, to the integration of the Detroit Police Department and the Pontiac Public Schools. President Lyndon Johnson appointed him to the US District Court in 1967, where he later served as the Court’s first African American Chief Judge. In 1977 he was elevated to the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the nation’s second-highest Court, by President Jimmy Carter. He was a family man possessed of uncommon humility, a leading patron of the arts, a mentor who opened doors to scores of aspiring lawyers and judges, and a proud Son of Detroit. Arrangements will be announced shortly.” - Eric L. Clay Judge, US Court of Appeals For the Sixth Circuit.

