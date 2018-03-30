WATCH: Surveillance video shows teen attacked checking into Beaumont Dearborn emergency room

A 19-year-old woman checking into the Beaumont Dearborn emergency room on Feb. 10 was attacked by a man waiting in the lobby.

Security footage obtained by WDIV shows the attack.

The victim was at the hospital thinking she broke her jaw in a fall on the ice earlier that day. She had no idea what was coming while she stood at the receptionist desk.

The attacker ran up from behind and punched her in the head and knocked her to the ground.

"She never saw it coming," said Majed Moughni, the victim’s attorney.

The attacker is John Deliz, according to Dearborn police. A report says Deliz had been discharged from the hospital that day. Reports said he accosted other patients asking for cigarettes, and attempted to wander down hallways.

Security told Deliz if he was going to wait in the lobby for a ride he had to sit down and leave other patients alone. That's when the video shows the teen at the counter and Deliz attacking her.

The victim is suing Beaumont Dearborn saying she will have emotional distress for years to come. The victim and her attorney also allege the attack may have been religiously motivated.

Beaumont Dearborn issued the following statement in response to the attack:

"On Feb. 10, a patient in the Beaumont, Dearborn Emergency Center became physically aggressive with another patient in the waiting room. Beaumont security personnel responded immediately and took action to protect the patient and others in the emergency room. Dearborn Police were contacted and Beaumont staff cooperated fully in the investigation. We take pride in our service to this diverse community and want all patients to feel welcome at Beaumont."



