WATCH: Trailer for 'Reviving Detroit' -- a new NBC Nightly Films series

Nightly Films’ original docuseries “Reviving Detroit” is an in-depth multipart series on the struggles and hope for the city of Detroit.

The series focuses on the city’s history, historic bankruptcy, and stories of revitalization. Journalists from NBC News explore Detroit’s public school system, neighborhoods fighting blight, and programs that provide employment for convicted felons. The series runtime is 55 minutes.

Watch the trailer above.

For more information and to watch the series go to NBCNews.com/NightlyFilms.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt presents Nightly Films, a longform digital documentary series explaining our world, one video at a time. Disaster relief efforts. Industry disruptors. Historic court cases. These stories inspire resilience and define the human spirit. Nightly Films is sponsored by Pfizer.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.