Waterford police searching for vehicle used in breaking and entering incident at Zap Zone

Vehicle described as silver 2013 Kia Soul

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle. (WDIV)

WATERFORD, Mich. - The Waterford Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect vehicle tied to the breaking and entering of two vehicles parked at the Zap Zone located at 1490 north Oakland Boulevard on Sept. 2 between 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2013 Kia Soul.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle. If you have any information, call police at 248-618-6077. 

For more information, call police at 248-674-COPS. 

