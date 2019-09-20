Waterford police searching for vehicle used in breaking and entering incident at Zap Zone

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle. (WDIV)

WATERFORD, Mich. - The Waterford Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect vehicle tied to the breaking and entering of two vehicles parked at the Zap Zone located at 1490 north Oakland Boulevard on Sept. 2 between 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2013 Kia Soul.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle. If you have any information, call police at 248-618-6077.

For more information, call police at 248-674-COPS.

