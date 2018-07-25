19-year-old Michigan man fined $1K for climbing Mount Rushmore

PIERRE, S.D. - A 19-year-old Michigan man arrested for climbing Mount Rushmore has been fined $1,000.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota said Wednesday Zachary Schossau, of South Rockwood, was arrested Sunday by park rangers. Schossau appeared before a federal magistrate Monday where he was fined and also ordered to pay a $30 court processing fee.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the National Park Service caution that climbing the Mount Rushmore National Memorial is illegal and a violation that will be prosecuted.

