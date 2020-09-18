Report: Brain found along Lake Michigan beach not human

RACINE, Wis. – Authorities have determined that the brain found on a beach along Lake Michigan earlier this week is not a human brain.

A man discovered the suspected brain wrapped in foil with mysterious markings on Tuesday morning in Racine, Wisconsin at a beach in Samuel Myers Park.

Jimmy Senda, a construction worker who was roaming the beach, said he always finds random things on the beach, but this was out of the ordinary.

“I don’t really know how to explain it, it didn’t register...I was just like, ‘What is this?’” Senda told Fox 6. "I came across this square package, wrapped in aluminum foil, and around it, it had a pink rubber band.

“Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast -- kind of. It took a little bit for it to really (register) of what was going on; it was a brain.”

Since the discovery, a medical examiner determined the brain was not that of a human, according to Fox 6. But it’s still unknown what animal it came from.