Alabama man fed meth to caged 'attack squirrel,' police say

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Police in Alabama on Monday were searching for a man who kept a caged "attack squirrel" in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine so it would stay aggressive, according to authorities.

Mickey Paulk, 35, is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paulk was not home Monday when investigators arrived at his apartment to execute a search warrant, police said.

The squirrel was among several items seized from the apartment, a Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told The News Courier. Investigators also seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and body armor.

Prior to executing the warrant, investigators were informed that Paulk kept an "attack squirrel" in a cage and that he fed it meth. An animal control deputy arrived and the squirrel was released successfully with the help of the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation, police said.

There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth, according to officials.

In Alabama it is illegal to have a pet squirrel.

