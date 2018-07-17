Man who claimed his family was attacked, killed by bears was actually just on meth

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. - A man who was spotted running around a campground telling people his family had been killed by bears was actually just high on meth.

WCYB reports Jessie Robinson, 26, had run into his home after a camper said the suspect was running through the area telling folks his family had been attacked and killed by bears at Horse Creek Park in Greeneville, Tennessee, according to an official police report.

Related: Man calls police to report he's being followed by mysterious pig. Turns out he wasn't joking.

Robinson asked officers if he saw the bears. He also told police he had been using methamphetamine.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he told staff that he "killed two bears with his sword."

Robinson was released from the hospital and charged with one count of public intoxication.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.