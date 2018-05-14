Michigan pastor says motion sensor camera captured 'angel' above his truck

EAST JORDAN, Mich. - A Michigan pastor says his camera captured what he believes is an angel.

A motion sensor activated home camera, operated by Jordan Rivers Church in East Jordan, Michigan, captured an image that appears to show some type of "angelic" figure above a truck and then moving out of the frame.

“I said ‘That’s an angel!’ And I was just blown away," Glen Thorman told WPBN, whose security camera captured the image. "I couldn’t wait to send it to my wife and send it to Deneille. And I said ‘I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel.'"

“It was really clear to me the minute I looked at the photo, I just kind of freaked out a bit," Deneille said. "I went like ‘Whoa! That’s an angel!' And I texted him back, ‘That’s an angel.’ There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that we were looking at something supernatural.”

WPBN ran the photos by a photography studio in Petoskey, where owner Joe Clark said it could just be an insect that triggered the sensor.

“It is definitely moth-shaped in the first photo," Clark said. "You can kind of clearly see what looks, or could be interpreted as, wings and a head, but at the same time since it’s not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation.”

The church posted the photos to their Facebook page last week:

Last night at the Thorman's house, the security camera recorded this snapshot. Glen Thorman is the fire chief for East Jordan ...( they attend Jordan Rivers) Yep folks... It's an angel. I guess there is no question who is watching over their residence while they sleep, and yes, they pray that The Angels of the Lord will surround them and their property....These photo's have not been altered in anyway. The second photo, the security camera also shot because the angel was moving away. The camera is designed to photograph anything in motion or unusual.... lots of tears today when they opened the security on their camera ...WOW!

