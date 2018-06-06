'She will not be missed': Scathing obituary posted for 80-year-old woman

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - This could be the most scathing obituary ever posted.

An obituary posted for an 80-year-old Minnesota woman has gone viral because of its harsh nature.

Posted in the Redwood Gazette, the obituary begins like any ordinary obituary, telling of Kathleen Dehmlow's family and death, kids and marriage.

But then it takes a turn.

"In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband's brother," the obituary reads. It adds that she moved to California and, "She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were then raised by her parents."

"She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her."

Paragraph 1: ok

Paragraph 2: ok

Paragraph 3: wait

Paragraph 4: OH

Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM* pic.twitter.com/ppV45htrda — Stu (@RandBallsStu) June 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.