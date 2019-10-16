West Michigan band's equipment stolen during Clinton Township event

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A band from the west side of Michigan had all its equipment stolen while it was in Clinton Township to play at an event.

Officials said Don The Pariah's equipment was stolen from a hotel parking lot after the event.

The metal band played Friday at Pub 1281 in Clinton Township. Afterward, the band loaded up its gear and checked into the Hampton Inn on Gratiot Avenue, police said.

When band members woke up Saturday morning and checked out of the hotel, they found the equipment had been stolen.

"A friend of mine was a little ahead of me," band member Michael Garcia said. "(He said), 'Did you move the truck?' The first thing I thought was, 'Maybe it got towed.'"

But the front desk said nothing had been towed from the parking lot, so Garcia knew his 2005 Cadillac Escalade, the band trailer and all of the equipment had been stolen.

Garcia said in all, it's worth $40,000 to $50,000.

"We've already accepted that we're not getting anything back," Garcia said.

Detectives from the Macomb Auto Theft Task Force are working to track down the thief. In the meantime, the band is scraping together old gear.

"We are still hoping that (it'll be found), but we're not holding our breath," Garcia said. "We already planned on getting new equipment somehow, some way."

Anyone who has information about the theft is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7800.

Click here if you want to donate to the band's GoFundMe page for new gear.

