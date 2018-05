It's Yanny.

No, it's Laurel.

People cannot seem to agree on what they hear on a simple audio clip. Is the robot voice saying "Yanny," or is it "Laurel?"

Listen to the clip and decide for yourself.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

The audio clip is puzzling many researchers.

This is the audio version of The Dress color debate.

