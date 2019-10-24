Whitmer announces plan to increase workers eligible for overtime pay

LANSING, Mich. - It's billed as a plan that would help thousands of Michigan families.

Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan to increase the number of Michigan workers who would be eligible for overtime pay.

It's the newest and hottest fitness spot in Downtown Detroit. Just 90 days in, the name describes it to the tee Vibe Ride Detroit.

"It is a health and wellness studio. It's about fitness group classes and all we do is service cycling and body classes to the community," said Latricia Wilder, owner of Vibe Ride Detroit.

"I'm a kid from the inner city from Detroit. If people didn't give back and feed into my life I wouldn't be here," said Wilder.

That's one of the main reasons she started her business, in an effort to give back. She hires people from the city. She said it's a part of the pay it forward Mentality.

"Front desk staff is about 10, 11. I have my coaching staff which is another 15, "said Wilder.

Thursday, Whitmer announced a new proposal to expand the right to overtime pay to more Michigan workers, allowing businesses like Vibe Ride Detroit to pay their workers more, "Right now, there are too many Michiganders who work more than 40 hours a week without any guaranteed overtime pay," said Whitmer.

The proposal will extend overtime pay rights to workers making up to $35,500.

"This is a critical step in lifting Michigan families out of poverty and into the middle class," said Governor Whitmer.

Wilder said this is something she can vibe with.

"I think it's a good thing. I mean I'm a small business owner and they're definitely challenges to having a small business, but people need to be able to live," said Whitmer.

Once the request for rulemaking is submitted, the process to finalize an overtime rule could take between six to 12 months.

Read the proposal below:

