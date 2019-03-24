William Barr's summary of Mueller probe: 3 key takeaways

The conclusions of Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 election were finally made public after a two-year probe.

While President Donald Trump may not have had anything to do with Russian interference, the report makes it very clear the Russian government did conduct a large-scale online misinformation campaign during the election. Dozens of Russian nationals have already been indicted.

Attorney General William Barr released his summary of the Mueller report Sunday, and the letter has three key takeaways on the question of whether the president obstructed justice.

It makes no conclusion on whether the president did or did not. Barr said the Justice Department does not see any conduct on behalf of the president that would constitute obstructive conduct. While there isn't enough information for Barr to indict, it doesn't mean that it exonerates the president.

Local 4 reached out to Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Andy Levin, but has yet to recieve a statement from either.

The president will have a campaign rally in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

You can read the full letter Barr released below.

