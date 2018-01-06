Metro Detroit weather: Wind Chill Warning, Advisory Saturday morning, mostly sunny

DETROIT - A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Sanilac County until 12 noon ET, Saturday!

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Detroit and the rest of Southeast Michigan until 12 noon ET, Saturday! A Flood Warning is in effect for St. Clair County near the St. Clair River until 1:45 p.m. ET, Sunday, due to ice jamming. Anyone near the river must move to higher ground.

Detroit's cold snap encompasses almost all of the first full weekend of 2018. "Almost" is the operative word. There is relief in sight with higher temperatures breaking the current big chill before the end of Sunday. But I have snow in the forecast, too.

Sunday morning will be dangerously cold with brutal wind chills. Morning lows will be near or below -5°F. Wind chills will be between -25°F and -15°F. It will be mostly sunny. Families will need to layer up before venturing outdoors to go to and from services and other activities. Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny in and still more frigid than average by good 20 to 25 degrees. Highs will be near 10°F. Wind chills will be below zero all day; near -10°F in the afternoon. Saturday night lows will be near 0°F, but Sunday afternoon will spell a break and welcome relief to this cold snap.

Sunday afternoon will become mostly cloudy, but temperatures will reach the middle and upper 20s due to a southerly wind. However, right on cue, slippery weather returns. Light snow develops Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Up to an inch will fall by midnight. Another inch of snow is possible Monday morning. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 30s with cloudy skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier and remain seasonable. Daytime temps will be near 30°F or a bit more. Then it really gets milder Thursday! Highs will be in the low 40s. Showers possible.

