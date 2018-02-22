Woman dies after possible drunken driver causes head-on crash in St. Clair County, police say

MARYSVILLE, Mich. - A woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash that might have involved a drunken driver, Marysville police said.

Police said a vehicle crossed the center line on Range Road, a heavily traveled commercial area, and crashed head-on with another vehicle.

The second vehicle had two people inside and one woman was killed. The other person in the car and the driver of the car that crossed the center line do not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said there's reason to believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police are still waiting for toxicology reports, and the crash is under investigation.

