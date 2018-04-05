Woman found dead in Troy pond after leaving home to look for dog

TROY, Mich. - A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a pond near the Emerald Lakes Subdivision in Troy, police said.

Troy police said the 61-year-old woman went looking for a lost dog in the neighborhood near Atkins Road. It appears she drowned in the pond, police said. Foul play is not suspected.

The woman lived with her sister, police said. The sister did not know the woman wasn't home and did not report her missing. Someone walking in the area spotted her body in the pond about 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the woman's dog did return home.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy Friday to determine a cause of death.

