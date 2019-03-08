Woman killed, 4 hurt when semi truck hits car, rolls on top of 2 others on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

A car was smashed by a semi truck in a fatal crash on I-94 in Macomb County. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A woman was killed and four drivers were injured Thursday when a semi truck rear-ended a car and rolled over on top of two other cars on I-94 in St. Clair Shores, state police said.

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed around 1:30 p.m. Thursday near 10 Mile Road because of the crash.

Police said the driver of a 2006 Peterbilt semi truck couldn't stop in time and rear-ended a 2017 Ford Taurus. The semi truck then rolled over and landed on a 2002 Chrysler vehicle and a 2017 Cadillac SUV, police said.

The 55-year-old Detroit woman driving the Taurus was killed, according to authorities. She was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Police said the 31-year-old Detroit man driving the semi truck, the 19-year-old Macomb woman driving the Chrysler and the 66-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man driving the Cadillac suffered minor injuries.

A fourth passenger vehicle was struck during the crash, but police are still trying to determine exactly how it was involved. That driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

You can see several pictures of the crash below.

A car involved in a fatal crash on I-94 in Macomb County. (WDIV)

A car was crushed by a semi truck in a fatal crash on I-94 in Macomb County. (WDIV)

A car was destroyed by a semi truck in a fatal crash on I-94 in Macomb County. (WDIV)

A truck involved in a fatal crash on westbound I-94 at I-696 in Macomb County. (WDIV)

A car involved in a fatal crash on westbound I-94 at I-696 in Macomb County. (WDIV)

Officials at the scene of a fatal crash on westbound I-94 at I-696 in Macomb County. (WDIV)

The scene of a fatal crash on westbound I-94 at I-696 in Macomb County. (WDIV)

A car involved in a fatal semi truck crash on westbound I-94 at I-696 in Macomb County. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.