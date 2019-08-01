Woman, man charged with delivering heroin to man found dead of overdose in Michigan motel

CADILLAC, Mich. - A woman and a man have been charged with delivering heroin to a man who was found dead of an overdose in a Michigan motel, officials said.

Cadillac city police and TNT detectives were called March 31 to a motel for a possible drug overdose.

When officers arrived, they found Adam Leyko, 30, unresponsive, officials said. He was prounounced dead by medical officials, and an autopsy confirmed he died from a drug overdose, police said.

During the investigation, Cadillac officers learned that the motel room had also been occupied by Kelly Sue MacDonald. Witnesses and surveillance video confirmed MacDonald had been at the hotel just before police arrived, according to authorities.

Kelly Sue MacDonald (WDIV)

She was arrested later in the day during a traffic stop for outstanding warrants and charges unrelated to Leyko's death, police said.

Officials said Leyko had contacted MacDonald several times in the days leading up to his death to acquire heroin.

Police said MacDonald got heroin from Corry Sisson and rented a room March 30 at the Sun and Snow motel, where she and Leyko used the drugs.

Corry Sisson (WDIV)

Charges were authorized for MacDonald and Sisson in the case.

MacDonald was arraigned April 1 at 84th District Court on seven charges, including delivering a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy to deliver heroin and multiple charges of use and possession of controlled substances.

She is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Sisson was arraigned Monday on a charge of delivering a controlled substance.

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

