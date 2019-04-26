Woman shoots man attempting to steal her car on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 61-year-old woman shot a man trying to steal her car Friday morning on the city's west side.

The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Coyle Street just before 2:30 a.m. The woman told police she heard some noises outside of her house and when she went to look she found a 49-year-old man attempting to steal her car.

They started fighting and she fired at least one round hitting the man, police said. Police say that she is not a CPL holder.

The 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police have questioned the homeowner and plan to forward this case to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

