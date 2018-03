A woman was shot and killed March 11, 2018 while sitting in a car on Mark Twain Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman Sunday night on Mark Twain Street in Detroit.

The woman was sitting in her car with her boyfriend on Mark Twain Street, which is two blocks east of Joy Road and Hubbell Avenue. Police said a gunman walked up to the vehicle and fired several shots.

The woman's boyfriend was not injured.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.