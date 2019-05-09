Woman slaps 70-year-old during argument over gas pumps in New Baltimore, police say

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. - A 70-year-old woman was slapped in the face during an argument over gas pumps in New Baltimore, police said.

Officials said the incident happened at the Kroger gas station just before 4 p.m. May 2.

The woman in the pictures below was waiting at the gas station and became upset because there was a boat and a truck at both pumps, according to authorities.

When the truck and boat pulled away, the 70-year-old woman pulled up to the front pump and the woman in the pictures got upset, police said.

Officials said the pump behind the 70-year-old woman was available.

The woman in the pictures screamed at the 70-year-old and slapped her in the face, according to police.

A bystander got out of her car and yelled at the woman in the pictures, who left the gas station, officials said.

Police are trying to identify the woman in the pictures.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-725-2181.

A New Baltimore gas station assault suspect. (WDIV)

