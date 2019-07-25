Woman steals diamond ring from jewelry store at Macomb Mall, police say

A suspected diamond ring thief at the Macomb Mall on July 19, 2019. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are searching for a woman who stole a diamond ring from a jewelry store inside the Macomb Mall, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman entered the Kay Jewelers inside the mall at 5:56 p.m. Friday and asked to see a diamond ring.

After looking at the ring for a few moments, she ran out of the store without paying, according to police.

She ran through the mall and exited from the east doors, officials said.

The woman got into a dark-colored, newer-model Ford Fusion and drove south through the parking lot toward Masonic Road, according to authorities.

She is described as being about 25 years old, standing 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.