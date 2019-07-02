Woman wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Warren arrested in Georgia

WARREN, Mich. - A woman wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Warren has been arrested in Georgia, police said.

Warren police said Valerie Ann Bostle, 36, of St. Clair Shores, is responsible for the June 6 hit-and-run crash that killed Peter Chisolm. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Bostle turned herself into the Dacatur, Ga. sheriff's office overnight Monday.

"This is the outcome for which he hoped," said Dwyer.

Peter Holdredge Chisolm (WDIV)

Bostle has warrants out in connection with Chisolm's death and was considered a fugitive on the run. The crash happened on Schoenherr Road near Julius Avenue, police said. Chisolm was crossing the road when he was struck by Bostle and trapped underneath her car, according to authorities.

Officials said he was dragged for a mile, leaving his belongings scattered behind. Chisolm was then struck by two other cars, whose drivers stopped at the scene.

Bostle is charged with manslaughter with a motor vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death.

Both manslaughter charges carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison. The failure to stop charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Bostle was last seen at her home, but on June 12 she took her 3-year-old daughter and jumped on a bus to Georgia, police said.

Authorities said they knew she was at her home, but then they couldn't find her. They said she changed her appearance, including coloring her hair.

Police also said Bostle gave away the car involved in the crash.

