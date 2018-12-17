Woman with disabilities dies, 4-year-old sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Witnesses said a woman with disabilities died Sunday evening trying to save her 4-year-old grandson in a Roseville apartment fire.

The apartment building is located near the intersection of Masonic and Gratiot Avenue.

Neighbors said the woman was confined to a wheelchair.

"That poor little boy was terrified," said neighbor Lachesha Cannon. "The older woman is disabled and uses a wheelchair. She was crawling on the ground, trying to push him outside."

All eight units in the apartment complex suffered damage.

Authorities said the woman died from smoke inhalation.

The 4-year-old boy is being treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The fire is under investigation.

