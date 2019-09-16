Women charged with animal cruelty after injured, malnourished dog found in Eastpointe

Victoria Johnson and Deja Dodd have been charged in connection with the mistreatment of a dog found in Eastpointe. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Two women have been charged with animal cruelty after a stray dog was found injured and extremely malnourished in Eastpointe, officials said.

An Eastpointe animal control officer responded Sept. 4 to a report of a stray dog, according to authorities.

He found the dog had a spinal injury and was extremely malnourished, fire officials said.

Saint, a stray dog in Eastpointe, was found Sept. 4, 2019, injured and malnourished. (WDIV)

The officer said he investigated the case and found that Victoria Johnson and Deja Dodd had owned the dog for several months.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office issued warrants for cruelty to an animal for Johnson and Dodd. They turned themselves in and were arraigned in 38th District Court, officials said.

Johnson and Dodd are each being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

The dog, now named Saint, was treated at the Detroit Pit Crew Rescue group. He is still with the group and needs more treatment, officials said.

Victoria Johnson (WDIV)

Deja Dodd (WDIV)

