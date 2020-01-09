Iran investigators: Crashed jetliner never called for help
TEHRAN – Iran investigators say crew of Ukrainian jetliner that crashed never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down.
Iran's civil aviation authority made the comments in a preliminary crash report issued Thursday.
The crash of the Ukrainian jetliner Wednesday killed 176 people.
