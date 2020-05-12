Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on May 12

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: May 12, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 48,021; Death toll now at 4,674

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 2:32 p.m. on May 12, 2020.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 1,358,000 cases Russia - 232,243 cases United Kingdom - 227,736 cases Spain - 227,436 cases Italy - 221,216 cases France - 178,349 cases Germany - 172,905 cases Brazil - 172,243 cases Turkey - 141,475 cases Iran - 110,767 cases

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 81,650 deaths United Kingdom - 32,769 deaths Italy - 30,911 deaths France - 26,994 deaths Spain - 26,744 deaths Brazil - 11,980 deaths Belgium - 8,761 deaths Germany - 7,693 deaths Iran - 6,733 deaths Netherlands - 5,529 deaths

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.