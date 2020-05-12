Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on May 12
Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 2:32 p.m. on May 12, 2020.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 1,358,000 cases
- Russia - 232,243 cases
- United Kingdom - 227,736 cases
- Spain - 227,436 cases
- Italy - 221,216 cases
- France - 178,349 cases
- Germany - 172,905 cases
- Brazil - 172,243 cases
- Turkey - 141,475 cases
- Iran - 110,767 cases
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 81,650 deaths
- United Kingdom - 32,769 deaths
- Italy - 30,911 deaths
- France - 26,994 deaths
- Spain - 26,744 deaths
- Brazil - 11,980 deaths
- Belgium - 8,761 deaths
- Germany - 7,693 deaths
- Iran - 6,733 deaths
- Netherlands - 5,529 deaths
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
