57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

World

Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on May 12

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Pandemic, Global News, Global Pandemic, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Deaths, Johns Hopkins University, Data, COVID-19 Data, World, Pandemic
photo
(WDIV)

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: May 12, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 48,021; Death toll now at 4,674

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 2:32 p.m. on May 12, 2020.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 1,358,000 cases
  2. Russia - 232,243 cases
  3. United Kingdom - 227,736 cases
  4. Spain - 227,436 cases
  5. Italy - 221,216 cases
  6. France - 178,349 cases
  7. Germany - 172,905 cases
  8. Brazil - 172,243 cases
  9. Turkey - 141,475 cases
  10. Iran - 110,767 cases

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 81,650 deaths
  2. United Kingdom - 32,769 deaths
  3. Italy - 30,911 deaths
  4. France - 26,994 deaths
  5. Spain - 26,744 deaths
  6. Brazil - 11,980 deaths
  7. Belgium - 8,761 deaths
  8. Germany - 7,693 deaths
  9. Iran - 6,733 deaths
  10. Netherlands - 5,529 deaths

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

Read our latest COVID-19 news here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: