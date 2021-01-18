34ºF

Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Jan. 17, 2021

Identifying the top 15 countries currently most affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

A man wearing a face covering, walks past a logo on the street in Alberton, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. South Africa says it will import 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate the country's health workers. This is South Africa's first announcement of the purchase of a COVID-19 vaccine as its cases soar. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 1:22 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 94,759,287 -- an increase of 5.3 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 23,819,290 COVID cases
  2. India - 10,557,985 COVID cases
  3. Brazil - 8,455,059 COVID cases
  4. Russia - 3,530,379 COVID cases
  5. United Kingdom - 3,405,710 COVID cases
  6. France - 2,931,885 COVID cases
  7. Turkey - 2,387,101 COVID cases
  8. Italy - 2,381,277 COVID cases
  9. Spain - 2,252,164 COVID cases
  10. Germany - 2,049,855 COVID cases
  11. Colombia - 1,891,034 COVID cases
  12. Argentina - 1,791,979 COVID cases
  13. Mexico - 1,630,258 COVID cases
  14. Poland - 1,435,582 COVID cases
  15. Iran - 1,330,411 COVID cases

Since our last report: All countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last eight days.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,026,617 -- an increase of more than 105,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 395,549 COVID deaths
  2. Brazil - 209,296 COVID deaths
  3. India - 152,274 COVID deaths
  4. Mexico - 140,241 COVID deaths
  5. United Kingdom - 89,427 COVID deaths
  6. Italy - 82,177 COVID deaths
  7. France - 70,094 COVID deaths
  8. Russia - 64,601 COVID deaths
  9. Iran - 56,803 COVID deaths
  10. Spain - 53,314 COVID deaths
  11. Colombia - 48,256 COVID deaths
  12. Germany - 46,781 COVID deaths
  13. Argentina - 45,295 COVID deaths
  14. Peru - 38,654 COVID deaths
  15. South Africa - 36,851 COVID deaths

Since our last report: Germany jumped from #13 to #12 in the world. The remaining countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last eight days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

