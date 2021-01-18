Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Jan. 17, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Jan. 17, 2021
Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 1:22 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2021.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 94,759,287 -- an increase of 5.3 million since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 23,819,290 COVID cases
- India - 10,557,985 COVID cases
- Brazil - 8,455,059 COVID cases
- Russia - 3,530,379 COVID cases
- United Kingdom - 3,405,710 COVID cases
- France - 2,931,885 COVID cases
- Turkey - 2,387,101 COVID cases
- Italy - 2,381,277 COVID cases
- Spain - 2,252,164 COVID cases
- Germany - 2,049,855 COVID cases
- Colombia - 1,891,034 COVID cases
- Argentina - 1,791,979 COVID cases
- Mexico - 1,630,258 COVID cases
- Poland - 1,435,582 COVID cases
- Iran - 1,330,411 COVID cases
Since our last report: All countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last eight days.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,026,617 -- an increase of more than 105,000 since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 395,549 COVID deaths
- Brazil - 209,296 COVID deaths
- India - 152,274 COVID deaths
- Mexico - 140,241 COVID deaths
- United Kingdom - 89,427 COVID deaths
- Italy - 82,177 COVID deaths
- France - 70,094 COVID deaths
- Russia - 64,601 COVID deaths
- Iran - 56,803 COVID deaths
- Spain - 53,314 COVID deaths
- Colombia - 48,256 COVID deaths
- Germany - 46,781 COVID deaths
- Argentina - 45,295 COVID deaths
- Peru - 38,654 COVID deaths
- South Africa - 36,851 COVID deaths
Since our last report: Germany jumped from #13 to #12 in the world. The remaining countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last eight days.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
