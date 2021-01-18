Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Jan. 17, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 1:22 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 94,759,287 -- an increase of 5.3 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 23,819,290 COVID cases India - 10,557,985 COVID cases Brazil - 8,455,059 COVID cases Russia - 3,530,379 COVID cases United Kingdom - 3,405,710 COVID cases France - 2,931,885 COVID cases Turkey - 2,387,101 COVID cases Italy - 2,381,277 COVID cases Spain - 2,252,164 COVID cases Germany - 2,049,855 COVID cases Colombia - 1,891,034 COVID cases Argentina - 1,791,979 COVID cases Mexico - 1,630,258 COVID cases Poland - 1,435,582 COVID cases Iran - 1,330,411 COVID cases

Since our last report: All countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last eight days.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,026,617 -- an increase of more than 105,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 395,549 COVID deaths Brazil - 209,296 COVID deaths India - 152,274 COVID deaths Mexico - 140,241 COVID deaths United Kingdom - 89,427 COVID deaths Italy - 82,177 COVID deaths France - 70,094 COVID deaths Russia - 64,601 COVID deaths Iran - 56,803 COVID deaths Spain - 53,314 COVID deaths Colombia - 48,256 COVID deaths Germany - 46,781 COVID deaths Argentina - 45,295 COVID deaths Peru - 38,654 COVID deaths South Africa - 36,851 COVID deaths

Since our last report: Germany jumped from #13 to #12 in the world. The remaining countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last eight days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

