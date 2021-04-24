The Latest: Washington state resumes J&J inoculations

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, people wear face masks while walking up stairs at the Golden Gate Overlook in the Presidio in front of traffic driving on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. California, for decades a symbol of boundless growth and opportunity that attracted people from across the U.S. and abroad, has stagnated. Census data expected later this month will reveal what demographers and observers have long known: That California is now growing at a record slow rate and behind rival political states like Texas and Florida. That could cause the state to lose a U.S. House seat for the first time in its history. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said Saturday that inoculations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can begin in Washington state following a review by scientific experts in a western states work group.

The Seattle Times reports that the Western States Scientific Safety Review work group — vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada — met Friday to review data about the vaccine’s potential risks, after more than a dozen women nationwide developed rare blood clots.

“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” Inslee said in a statement. The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assess risks associated with the vaccine.

