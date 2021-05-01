Mourners hold protester funerals in Chad's tense capital

Mourners lower the coffin of one of the victims of protest who was killed this week during his funeral at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury victims who were shot dead earlier this week amid demonstrations against the country's new military government .(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

N'DJAMENA – N'Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury some victims who shot dead this week during demonstrations against the country's new military government, the first change in leadership in this central African nation in more than three decades.

The outpouring of grief in the capital of N'Djamena came as authorities put down another anti-government demonstration in southern Chad and as the country's new prime minister urged calm amid calls for more protests.

The crowds of mourners arrived by minibus and motorcycle taxis under a scorching sun at midday, as military and police vehicles lined the road to the cemetery's entrance. Family members wailed as Yannick Djikoloum's flag-draped casket was lowered into the ground.

“The history of great men is written in blood. The victory of the Chadian people is in hand,” read a sign held by one mourner.

The 20-year-old was one of at least six people who died Tuesday when demonstrations began before dawn in the largest unrest to hit N'Djamena since the military announced a week earlier that rebels had killed President Idriss Deby Itno on a distant battlefield.

The fear of further crackdowns kept demonstrators home in N'Djamena on Saturday, though a protest was swiftly put down in the southern town of Sarh.

On Tuesday, security forces were accused of shooting at the crowds who took to the streets to protest that the military put Deby's 37-year-old son, Mahamat, in charge after his death. Under Chad's constitution, power should have been handed over to the president of National Assembly.

The U.N. human rights office expressed alarm at Tuesday's violence, saying it was “deeply disturbed by the apparently disproportionate use of force — including the use of live ammunition — by defense and security forces.”