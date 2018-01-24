You can now get text alerts for Mackinac Bridge closures

You can now get a text message alert about the Mackinac Bridge closing.

Mackinac County 911 and the Mackinac Bridge Authority are partnering on a new text alert system for the Mighty Mac.

The alert will be sent when the bridge is closed for poor weather and when it reopens.

"For many years, the MBA has posted current closure information on our website, www.mackinacbridge.org, but travelers aren't always able to access this information when on the road," said Bob Sweeney, executive secretary of the MBA.

"We really appreciate Mackinac County 911/Emergency Management's willingness to use its system to notify bridge customers directly and quickly when closures occur."

The alert system is free.

Here's how to opt into alerts:

Text 'MacBridge' to 67283 Users will receive a confirmation message

You can opt out by replying STOP MacBridge.

