DETROIT - You can make $50,000 just by eating cookies.

Nabisco is bringing back its mystery Oreo contest. The company is releasing limited edition cookies that look like the original but have a different flavor.

If you can guess the flavor, you have a chance to win the $50,000. The company is giving away three clues that can be found on the packaging. The mystery flavor hits the shelves Monday.

