Young child, adult in serious condition after being hit by car while walking in Lapeer County

LAPEER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Four people, including two young children, were injured Monday when they were hit by a car in Lapeer Township.

Authorities said three adults were walking with the two children in a stroller on Peppermill Road near Imlay City Road just before 10 p.m. on a bridge that doesn't have a sidewalk, shoulder or lights. They were wearing dark-colored clothing, authorities said.

A 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier struck a 24-year-old Flint man and 27-year-old Caro woman who were pushing the double stroller. The man was treated and released from McLaren Hospital, while the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and is listed in serious condition.

A 3-year-old child who was in the stroller suffered life-threatening injuries and is listed in serious condition. A 4-year-old child was treated and released from McLaren Hospital.

The children's mother, a 26-year-old Lapeer woman, moved to the side of the road and wasn't hit or injured. The driver, a 22-year-old North Branch woman, also was uninjured.

Authorities said distracted driving, speeding, drugs or alcohol don't appear to be factors in the crash.

