Young man dies in multivehicle crash involving Michigan State Police trooper

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Business 127 and Cutler Road in Dewitt Township.

A Michigan State Police trooper was driving westbound on Cutler Road when the trooper collided with a semitruck that was traveling northbound on Business 127.

As a result, a second crash happened involving a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on Business 127.

David G. Engel, 26, of DeWitt died at the scene of the second crash. Engel was the only occupant of the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on Business 127.

The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Investigative Response Team.



