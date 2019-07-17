Youth Law Enforcement Academy in Shelby Township teaches kids about law enforcement

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - There's a new push to get youth exposed to law enforcement and potentially recruit them in Shelby Township.

The children at the new youth academy are just between 10 and 12 years old. The academy is the first in Shelby Township and has a goal of exposing children to what law enforcement is and how officers operate.

The second goal is a little more long-term, as recruiting numbers for new officers across the country are at record lows. The mini police academy is just two weeks long but is six hours a day.

The children don't just learn about how officers operate, but they gain team building and leadership skills too. By the end they'll be certified in first aid and CPR.

