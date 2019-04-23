5 Michigan football players the Detroit Lions could select in the 2019 NFL draft

Zach Gentry, David Long and Chase Winovich could all be targets for the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL draft. (Getty Images)

DETROIT - The 2019 NFL draft is just days away, and there are a number of options on the table for the Detroit Lions at No. 8 overall.

Bob Quinn could play it safe and select a defensive lineman, make a splash with a quarterback or even trade down to acquire more picks. The Lions had a busy offseason and addressed several needs in free agency, giving them some flexibility when the draft begins.

The Lions haven't drafted many Michigan football players over the years, though they selected center Graham Glasgow and quarterback Jake Rudock in 2016. That could change this year, as the Wolverines have a handful of players who would fill needs.

Here's a look at five Michigan football players the Lions could select this week.

1. LB Devin Bush

Linebacker Devin Bush runs down a Maryland ball carrier (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images).

Michigan's top linebacker was already considered a first-round pick before the NFL combine, then he exploded up draft boards with his excellent measurables.

Detroit badly needs linebacker help. After using the No. 21 pick on Jarrad Davis in 2017, the Lions haven't selected another linebacker in the draft, and the position wasn't addressed in free agency.

Bush could end up being the best linebacker in this draft class. He has elite speed and sound tackling ability, as he showed by leading the Michigan defense with 79 tackles in 12 games.

In three seasons, Bush totaled 194 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for Michigan, adding an interception and 15 passes defended. He's a playmaker, and the Lions desperately need someone like Bush in the middle of the defense.

As NFL offenses evolve to incorporate more speed and sideline-to-sideline action, Bush is the perfect centerpiece to a defense. His speed and instincts can't be taught.

Quinn would most likely have to stay at No. 8 or stay in that range to land Bush.

